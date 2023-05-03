Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.09-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. Marriott International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.97-8.42 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Marriott International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $178.45. 2,363,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $183.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, insider Rajeev Menon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.17, for a total transaction of $1,057,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,711 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,349 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

