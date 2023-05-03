Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Short Interest Down 9.8% in April

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the March 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HRT Financial LP increased its position in Matinas BioPharma by 320.5% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 54,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41,590 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Matinas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Matinas BioPharma by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 87,296 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Stock Performance

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Shares of Matinas BioPharma stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 2.04.

(Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the business of delivering groundbreaking therapies using lipid nanocrystal platform delivery technology to maximize global clinical impact and patient access. The company was founded by Herbert J. Conrad and Jerome D.

Further Reading

