Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Mattel in a research note issued on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mattel’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $17.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.14. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $26.99.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.74 million. Mattel had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,196,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,465,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,071,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,381,000 after acquiring an additional 425,938 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mattel by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,535,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,398,000 after acquiring an additional 308,558 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Mattel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 15,903,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,720,000 after acquiring an additional 141,329 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Mattel by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,084,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,111,000 after acquiring an additional 477,695 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

