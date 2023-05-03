MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.34

MAV Beauty Brands Inc. (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 1504 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

MAV Beauty Brands Trading Up 5.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.45 million. MAV Beauty Brands had a negative net margin of 171.83% and a negative return on equity of 246.84%. On average, research analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc. will post 0.0595611 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company's products include various hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoo, conditioner, hair styling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across various collections that each serve personalized consumer need.

