Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mayville Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Mayville Engineering Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of MEC stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.28. 259,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.55 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.85. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.75.

Institutional Trading of Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering ( NYSE:MEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.13 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 21.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter worth $401,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Mayville Engineering by 5.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,898,000 after acquiring an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mayville Engineering

(Get Rating)

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

Featured Articles

