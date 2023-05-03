Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 23,415 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,030,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,415 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up about 9.9% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.29% of Paychex worth $119,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.79.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,831. The firm has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.78 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Further Reading

