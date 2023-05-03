Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Sells 3,621 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 3.2% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 33,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 296,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.83.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MLM stock traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $375.29. 41,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,609. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $386.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $349.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

