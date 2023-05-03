Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Takes Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,036,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,062,000. Brookfield accounts for about 5.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.13% of Brookfield as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $411,000. Epiq Partners LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $864,000. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Stock Performance

BN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,551. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54 and a beta of 1.41.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $24.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brookfield news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

