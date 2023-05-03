McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,340 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,281 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,418,000 after buying an additional 42,594 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,041 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total value of $250,966.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,566 shares of company stock valued at $2,058,093. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.83. The stock had a trading volume of 956,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $277.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.34. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $298.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 122.21% and a net margin of 29.36%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $293.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays raised their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.83.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

