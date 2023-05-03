McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 4,761 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.68% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMCG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.81. 20,942 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,845. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $61.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.