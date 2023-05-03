McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,420,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,792,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,906,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,448,000 after buying an additional 204,638 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,916,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,332,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,916,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,302,000 after buying an additional 215,908 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.63. The company had a trading volume of 178,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,298. The company has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $188.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

