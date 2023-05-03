McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Buys 284 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded up $3.00 on Wednesday, reaching $208.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,266. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The firm has a market cap of $124.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.57.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.