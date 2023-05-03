McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $26.04 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,644 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.2% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $26,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after buying an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $92.85. 1,275,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,771. The firm has a market cap of $64.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.