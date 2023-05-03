McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,055 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,882,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,452 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,555,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,372,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,264,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,082 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.71. 362,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,955,266. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $37.09.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.