McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $4.60 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 502.3% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 499,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,532,000 after buying an additional 416,605 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,783,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,414,680,000 after purchasing an additional 266,711 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,963,000 after purchasing an additional 141,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 137,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,783 shares of company stock worth $5,262,891. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.71.

AJG stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.24 and a twelve month high of $212.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

