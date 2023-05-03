McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $45.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.9% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $436,000. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $412.74. 1,108,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,708. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $434.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $404.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.34.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

