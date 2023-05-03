McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $7.56 Million Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 930 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 110.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 4,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $6,399,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,996,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $916.81.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.31, for a total transaction of $417,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,750.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $4.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $931.89. The stock had a trading volume of 110,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,780. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $855.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $833.32. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $941.87. The stock has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

