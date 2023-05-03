McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Makes New $4.25 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 96,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,273.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,301,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 1,207,062 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $15,654,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,026,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,480,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,621,000 after buying an additional 196,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 367,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,162,000 after buying an additional 180,817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $48.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

