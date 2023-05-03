McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 41,900 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,321,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,092,000 after purchasing an additional 316,210 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,378,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,092,000 after purchasing an additional 343,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,994,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73,206 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,359 shares. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.37.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

