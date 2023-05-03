Medallion Financial Corp. (MFIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Medallion Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.21. 19,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,980. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.99.

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.27. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medallion Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on MFIN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medallion Financial by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

