Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Medallion Financial has a payout ratio of 38.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Medallion Financial to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

Medallion Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,946. The company has a market cap of $145.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $9.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medallion Financial

Medallion Financial ( NASDAQ:MFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.27. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $44.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $89,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Medallion Financial by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFIN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Medallion Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

