MediaZest (LON:MDZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.06

MediaZest plc (LON:MDZ – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00). MediaZest shares last traded at GBX 0.06 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,032 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.76, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.06.

MediaZest plc, through its subsidiaries, provides audio, visual, content management, and consumer interaction platform. The company's products include projection products, such as window projections, interactive projections onto walls and floors, building and projection mapping; virtual mannequin products; and hologram products.

