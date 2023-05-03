Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.27 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27, Briefing.com reports. Medifast had a return on equity of 100.42% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Medifast updated its Q2 guidance to $1.32-$1.44 EPS.

Medifast Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MED opened at $88.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $956.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24. Medifast has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $193.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.82.

Medifast Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medifast

Institutional Trading of Medifast

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 571 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medifast by 19.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

