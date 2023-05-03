Medifast (NYSE:MED) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.32-$1.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.20 million.

Medifast Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of MED stock traded down $2.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.98. The stock had a trading volume of 181,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82. Medifast has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $192.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $1.27. Medifast had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 100.42%. The firm had revenue of $349.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medifast will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 27th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.68%. This is a boost from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 52.01%.

MED has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $94.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medifast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Activity

In other Medifast news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $239,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.11 per share, with a total value of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,297,695.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medifast

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Medifast by 437.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,843 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Medifast by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

