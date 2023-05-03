Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Short Interest Update

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the March 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MEDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock traded up $5.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.20. 23,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.32. Medpace has a 12 month low of $128.99 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Medpace by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,198,000 after purchasing an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $401,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Medpace by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.