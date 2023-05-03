MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up about 1.3% of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $8,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $2,166,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,642,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ MELI traded up $6.14 on Wednesday, hitting $1,261.88. 92,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,236.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,062.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.58. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,337.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total transaction of $188,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MELI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,475.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,420.50.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.