Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Insight 2811 Inc.

Insight 2811 Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marion Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 21,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares during the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $117.31 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $110.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $118.39. The stock has a market cap of $297.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total transaction of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 435,234 shares of company stock valued at $49,996,664. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.