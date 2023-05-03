Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.36-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $990.00M-$1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. Mercury Systems also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $0.47-$0.61 EPS.

Mercury Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of MRCY opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -566.00, a P/E/G ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $40.48 and a 12-month high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,407,939.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,939.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares in the company, valued at $27,212,541.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

