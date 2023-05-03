MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $77.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.75 million. MeridianLink had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

MeridianLink Stock Down 5.0 %

MLNK stock opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,435.00 and a beta of 0.76. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 1,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $27,118.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in MeridianLink by 261.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of MeridianLink by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered MeridianLink from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MeridianLink has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

