Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METXW) Short Interest Update

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METXW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ METXW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.04. 5,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.04.

