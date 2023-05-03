MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $25.91 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $115.32 million and $4.08 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $25.91 or 0.00091359 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00007222 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00026618 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019869 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018319 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000078 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001086 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,376.92 or 1.00047772 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000103 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 25.89958843 USD and is up 3.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $3,561,464.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

