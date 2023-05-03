MFA Financial (MFA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFAGet Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect MFA Financial to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MFA Financial Stock Down 3.4 %

MFA opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.95. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $15.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 240.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on MFA shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.45.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

