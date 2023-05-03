MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFM. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,863,385 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,652,000 after buying an additional 464,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,034,734 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 220,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,333,000. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

