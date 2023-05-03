M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.77 (LON:MGCI)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (LON:MGCI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.77 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LON:MGCI opened at GBX 95.50 ($1.19) on Wednesday. M&G Credit Income Investment Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.27). The company has a market cap of £135.83 million, a PE ratio of -4,770.00 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93.18.

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust Company Profile

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc invests in a portfolio of public and private debt and debt-like instruments. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

