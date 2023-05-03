MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Short Interest Down 6.1% in April

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,230,000 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the March 31st total of 13,030,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. MGIC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 73.79%. The firm had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

In other news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

