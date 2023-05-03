MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Down 5.2%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $310.22 and last traded at $311.00. Approximately 360,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 749,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $328.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on MSTR. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.00.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

MicroStrategy Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The software maker reported $30.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $30.10. The firm had revenue of $121.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.04 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 6,099.02% and a negative net margin of 294.39%. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($10.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $8,002,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 36.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,960,000 after purchasing an additional 237,109 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $41,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 31.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in MicroStrategy by 54.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,615,000 after purchasing an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in MicroStrategy by 5.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the period. 51.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.