Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW) Plans Dividend of GBX 10.50

Midwich Group plc (LON:MIDW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) per share on Friday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a boost from Midwich Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Midwich Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LON:MIDW opened at GBX 472 ($5.90) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 484.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 472.27. The company has a market capitalization of £430.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2,705.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.43. Midwich Group has a 52-week low of GBX 400.38 ($5.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 640.05 ($8.00).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.75) target price on shares of Midwich Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th.

About Midwich Group

Midwich Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of audio visual (AV) solutions to the trade customers in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and North America. Its products support various AV categories, such as displays, projectors, broadcast, audio, video, and digital signage, as well as lighting and unified communications.

