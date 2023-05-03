MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $9.50. The stock traded as high as $5.05 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 806696 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at MiMedx Group

In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 349,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MiMedx Group news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,799 shares of company stock worth $370,577 in the last 90 days. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group Stock Up 31.2 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 311.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.55.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

