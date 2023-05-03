Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Finally, JLP Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 61,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,639,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $151.22. 155,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.76. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

