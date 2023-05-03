Miramar Capital LLC Raises Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Miramar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.0% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $11,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 4.1% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,587,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $296.36. 856,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,709,679. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $291.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Articles

