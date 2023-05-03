Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.34 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $760.87 million-$782.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $770.80 million. Mirion Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.28-0.34 EPS.

Mirion Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

MIR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,293. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter. Mirion Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.71% and a negative net margin of 39.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirion Technologies

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Charterhouse General Partners sold 9,786,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $84,552,361.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,960,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,260,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mirion Technologies by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mirion Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

