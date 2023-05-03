Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Cut to $10.00

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

MCW has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of MCW opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Mister Car Wash has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $14.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 149,889 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 270.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $56,988,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

