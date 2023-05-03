Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MCW. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

MCW traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,470. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Mister Car Wash has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.74 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. Research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Mister Car Wash by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 39.4% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

