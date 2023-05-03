Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 265,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,280,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Mister Car Wash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash ( NYSE:MCW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $214.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 138.6% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 258,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 149,889 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 270.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $56,988,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth about $225,000.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

