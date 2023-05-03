Mizuho Lowers Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Price Target to $15.00

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

MD opened at $14.74 on Wednesday. Pediatrix Medical Group has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Pediatrix Medical Group ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $513.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

