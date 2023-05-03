MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion. MKS Instruments also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.84 to $1.42 EPS.

MKS Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MKS Instruments stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $64.77 and a 52 week high of $126.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.12%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MKSI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MKS Instruments

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MKS Instruments by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 79,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 55,794 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

