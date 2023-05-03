Modera Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $216.54 on Wednesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.61 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Further Reading

