Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 17,439.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 106.3% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $637,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after acquiring an additional 918,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,731,739,000 after acquiring an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,801,000 after acquiring an additional 767,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 4.3 %

Chevron stock opened at $160.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $171.83. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $303.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.33.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

