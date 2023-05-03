Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Modera Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68,355 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.14 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.02.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.