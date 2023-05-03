Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Modera Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter valued at $53,748,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,386,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 341,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,821,000 after purchasing an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth about $20,774,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on HII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Shares of HII opened at $196.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.36 and a 1 year high of $260.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.74.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Stories

